Packers add C Josh Myers with 62nd pick

Getty Images

The Packers have come under fire for not picking players who would help Aaron Rodgers in recent years, but they used their second-round pick on a player who could provide protection for Rodgers in 2021.

Assuming he remains with the team, of course.

Packers defensive lineman and Michigan alum Rashan Gary announced that the team took former Ohio State center Josh Myers with the 62nd overall pick of the draft. Gary snuck in a “Go Blue” after the selection, but the Cleveland crowd didn’t have much interest in hearing about the school up north.

Myers will be in the mix to fill the hole left by another Ohio State product. Corey Linsley signed with the Chargers as a free agent and his replacement will be a big part of the plan to keep Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love upright during the 2021 season.