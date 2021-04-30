Packers trade up to select Amari Rodgers

Getty Images

There will be at least one ARod on the 2021 Packers.

Green Bay traded up from No. 92 to No. 85 overall to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The son of former Steelers, Eagles, and Raiders quarterback Tee Martin, Rodgers caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns as a senior at Clemson. He contributed for all four years in his time at the program, winning a national championship in 2018.

The Packers are returning much of their wide receiving corps from last season, led by All-Pro Davante Adams. Devin Funchess will also return, after opting out of the 2020 season.

But the big question remains whether or not quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who reportedly wants out — will be there to throw them the ball. The Packers have also selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes and Ohio State center Josh Myers so far in the 2021 draft.

Green Bay traded its 92nd and 135th overall picks to the Titans to move up to No. 85.