Panthers pick first offensive player, reunite LSU’s Terrace Marshall with Joe Brady

For the first time since Matt Rhule took over as head coach last year, the Panthers have drafted an offensive player.

It’s LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who played for Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady when Brady was LSU’s offensive coordinator.

Marshall has impressive talent, although his injury history had some teams concerned and resulted in him dropping to late in the second round.

The Panthers drafted only defensive players last season and went defense in the first round as well. After trading down in the second round, they’ve finally gone with offense, and they’ll put Marshall into an offense he knows well.