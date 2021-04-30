Panthers pick up Sam Darnold’s 2022 option

Getty Images

When the Panthers passed on taking Justin Fields and Mac Jones with the eighth pick in the first round on Thursday night, it was a pretty clear sign that they’re rolling with Sam Darnold as their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

They confirmed that on Friday by announcing that they have exercised their option on Darnold’s contract for the 2022 season. The move guarantees his $18.858 million salary for 2022 and sets him up to make over $23 million over the next two seasons.

Word that the Panthers would pick up the option came quickly after the Panthers traded three picks to the Jets for Darnold, but General Manager Scott Fitterer said only that the team’s draft choices would have no impact on the “strong plan” they had in place for the quarterback.

Carolina also confirmed that they have exercised wide receiver DJ Moore‘s $11.116 million option.