Raiders trade up to select Trevon Moehrig

The flurry of trades continued in the second round at No. 43 overall.

San Francisco originally had the pick, but dealt No. 43 and No. 230 to Las Vegas in exchange for No. 48 and No. 121.

The Raiders chose another position of need with the 43rd selection, bringing in safety Trevon Moehrig out of TCU.

Las Vegas had addressed the position by bringing back the team’s former first-round pick Karl Joseph in free agency. But Moehrig provides a high ceiling as the winner of the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation’s best defensive back. Moehrig was also a two-time, first-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2019 and 2020.

Moehrig picked off seven passes and had 21 career passes defended in his three seasons at TCU.

Moehrig is another piece for the young secondary the Raiders have assembled. Since 2019, the club has selected safety Johnathan Abram, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, cornerback Damon Arnette, and now Moehrig in the draft’s first two rounds.