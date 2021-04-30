Rams make first selection of 2021 draft with Tutu Atwell

Getty Images

The Rams have made their first pick of the draft and they apparently had a need for speed.

Los Angeles selected wide receiver Tutu Atwell out of Louisville at No. 57 overall.

Atwell gives the club another receiving option for new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp should remain the team’s top to wideouts. L.A. also selected Van Jefferson with the 57th pick in 2020. Plus the club signed DeSean Jackson in free agency.

There are some questions about Atwell’s size, as he weighed in at 155 pounds during his Pro Day. But Atwell’s speed may make up for it, as he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash .

The Rams’ brass is spilt up for the draft, as General Manager Les Snead tested positive for COVID-19 and is making picks from home.