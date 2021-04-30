Rashawn Slater: I couldn’t have picked a better place for myself

Getty Images

The Chargers picked a player at a clear position of need, selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall.

Though General Manager Tom Telesco said last week that the Chargers are “bullish” on Trey Pipkins, Slater has a good chance to be a Day 1 starter with Los Angeles in 2021.

That may or may not be why Slater feels he’s landed with the right team.

“I couldn’t have picked a better place for myself,” Slater said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “Great young quarterback, young team and we’re going to have so many weapons. It’s just an honor to be a part of that system.”

Slater is one of two key additions to Los Angeles’ offensive line this offseason, as the club also signed former Packers veteran center Corey Linsley. Both players should help keep quarterback Justin Herbert protected as he slings the ball to his receiving targets.