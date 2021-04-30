Rashod Bateman: I can bring offense everything Lamar Jackson needs

Getty Images

The Ravens have been working to improve the effectiveness of their passing offense the last couple of years and they tried to take a step in that direction on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the first of their two first-round picks and he met with the media in Baltimore on Friday. Bateman was asked what he can do to help quarterback Lamar Jackson when they get on the field together later this year.

“Everything he needs,” Bateman said. “I feel like I’m an all-around receiver, proved I can play inside and in the slot. At he same time, I just want to be what’s best for him, what’s best for the team. Whatever position that may be, I’m happy to fill that role.”

Bateman had 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns while at Minnesota and is the second wideout the team’s drafted in the first round over the last three years. They’ve chosen two more in the third round and added Sammy Watkins as a free agent as part of their ongoing quest for bigger production through the air.