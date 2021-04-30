Ravens announce they’ve picked up Lamar Jackson’s 2022 option

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the team would be exercising their fifth-year option on quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s contract and the move is now official.

The Ravens announced that they picked up the option on Friday afternoon. The move guarantees Jackson a salary of $23.106 million for the 2022 season.

Jackson is also eligible for a contract extension and General Manager Eric DeCosta said this month that there have been initial conversations about a long-term pact. With the option picked up, the two sides have a lot of time to discuss a potential deal.

The Ravens have advanced to the playoffs all three seasons that Jackson has been on the team and the quarterback was named the league’s MVP after the 2019 season. They added wide receiver Rashod Bateman as a target for Jackson during the first round of the draft on Thursday night.