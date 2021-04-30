Ravens select Jayson Oweh with 31st pick

Getty Images

The Ravens have added an edge rusher with their second pick of the first round, selecting Jayson Oweh out of Penn State at No. 31 overall.

Oweh had 6.5 tackles for loss but no sacks in 2020, still becoming a first-team All-Big Ten selection. But in 2019, he had 5.0 sacks after registering 2.0 as a freshman.

He’s also got plenty of speed, running a 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

The Ravens needed an edge rusher after Matthew Judon departed the franchise in free agency. Judon led the franchise in sacks over the last two years, reaching 6.0 in 2020. Lineman Calais Campbell was second on the club with 4.0 sacks.

Baltimore acquired No. 31 overall from the Chiefs when they sent left tackle Orlando Brown to Kansas City last week. They selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota earlier in the first round at No. 27.