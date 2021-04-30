Saints add cornerback Paulson Adebo

Getty Images

The Saints waited longer than most expected them to, but they’ve finally drafted a cornerback.

With the 76th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Saints selected Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Saints coach Sean Payton acknowledged last week that the Saints had to add a cornerback before training camp, and now they’ve done so. The Saints lost starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins in free agency, and they’d love to see Adebo take his place.

Whether Adebo will be ready to start as a rookie remains to be seen, but the Saints certainly believe he has the potential to get significant playing time right off the bat.