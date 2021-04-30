Seahawks take D’Wayne Eskridge with their first 2021 draft pick

Getty Images

The Seahawks used their first-round pick in the 2021 draft as part of the trade package that brought safety Jamal Adams to Seattle, so they had to wait until the 56th pick to make their first choice this year.

Seattle used that pick to take wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge.

Eskridge had 121 catches for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns over five years — he got a medical redshirt after breaking his collarbone early in 2019 — at Western Michigan. Eskridge was also a track star in high school and played cornerback for part of his time in college.

The choice comes during an offseason that started with Russell Wilson expressing some displeasure with the moves being made by the team. Eskridge provides him with another weapon, but doesn’t address any concerns about the offensive line that may exist in Seattle.