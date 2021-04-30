Terry Fontenot: We coveted Kyle Pitts for a long time

Getty Images

Tight ends don’t usually come off the board at No. 4 overall, but that’s exactly where the Falcons landed Kyle Pitts.

It was the earliest a tight end had been selected in the common draft era, which began in 1967.

Pitts was widely regarded as one of the best non-quarterbacks available in this year’s draft class. With quarterbacks taken with the first three picks, Atlanta took advantage of its enviable draft position to bring in a strong offensive weapon.

“[We] coveted that player for a long time, his skill set, the talent is clear and what he’s going to bring on the field and he’s also a tremendous young man,” Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Every exposure, every opportunity to spend time with him and talk with him and all the research, he’s got high character, so exactly what we want to build this program on.”

Pitts joins an offense that — at least for now — also features Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley as its top receivers. But with the Falcons signaling they’re open to trading Jones, Pitts and Ridley may be quarterback Matt Ryan‘s best pass-catching options by the time Week 1 rolls around.