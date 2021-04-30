Texans draft picks 2021: Full list of Houston’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Houston Texans – both on and off the field. After firing Bill O’Brien during the middle of last season, Houston hired David Culley as head coach in January, and immediately he was tasked with a quarterback controversy: Star QB Deshaun Watson reportedly wanted out after reported frustration with ownership and management. Soon after, the face of the franchise left in free agency, as future Hall of Famer #99 JJ Watt was released and signed with Arizona. Now, Watson is in the middle of an off-the-field controversy.

The team seems to have many holes on its roster that need plugging, but unfortunately, the draft won’t be the answer. Entering the 2021 Draft, the Texans will be without a 1st round pick for the 2nd consecutive year, having traded them away to Miami for LT Laremy Tunsil. They don’t even have a 2nd round pick this year either. The Texans have many problems on their hands right now and there isn’t a clear-cut answer out of it.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Texans take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 3: No. 67 – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 147

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 195

Round 6: No. 203

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 233

Click here to see all of Houston’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out other draft picks for teams in the AFC South

Tennessee Titans 2021 draft picks

Indianapolis Colts 2021 draft picks

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 draft picks