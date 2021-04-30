Texans take Davis Mills in third round

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson‘s availability for the 2021 season is very much in the air and the Texans have added a quarterback to go with Tyrod Taylor in the event Watson isn’t around.

The Texans didn’t have picks in the first two rounds, but they used the 67th overall pick to take former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

Mills was seen as a second-day prospect and went into Friday night with the best odds of being the first quarterback taken. Kyle Trask and Kellen Mond came off the board before he did, but he lands in a spot that could offer a quick path to a starting job if Watson is out of the picture come the start of the regular season.

Mills played 14 games at Stanford and threw for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 65.5 percent of his passes.