Titans select North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz at No. 53

Getty Images

The Titans attempted to address their offensive line in the first round a year ago. It proved a fail.

Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was sent packing after playing only four snaps as a rookie. The 29th overall choice in 2020 had off-field issues that now have him out of the league after the Titans traded him and the Dolphins cut him.

The Titans hope this one turns out better.

They selected North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz at No. 53 overall.

He is expected to challenge Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm for the starting right tackle job.

Radunz redshirted in 2016 and moved to offense from defensive tackle as a redshirt freshman. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament on the 15th play of the 2017 season.

He started 31 games at left tackle in 2018-19, but North Dakota State played only one game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.