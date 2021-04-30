Tom Brady jokes with Julian Edelman about playing in Tampa

Getty Images

The NFL supplements its on-air draft coverage with an online draft-a-thon. Last night’s session included Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and retired Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, among others.

When pressed by Deion Sanders about letting Edelman retire before trying to get him to come to Tampa, Brady said this about whether Edelman is truly retired: “We know Julian didn’t retire. Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill [Belichick] he wants to come to Tampa. . . . I’ve been there.”

Brady seemed to be joking. Unless of course he wasn’t.

Kevin Hart then pressed Edelman on whether the retirement was a Gronk-style precursor to a return to football. Edelman evaded the question, saying to Hart, “It’s always great to have someone in shorter than you.”

Although it’s fun to think about Edelman joining the Buccaneers, the prevailing thought is that he’s truly done. Just like the prevailing thought as of two years ago was that Gronk is done.