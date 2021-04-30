Trent Baalke on Tim Tebow: We’ll worry about that after draft

Getty Images

Before Aaron Rodgers rumors started flying and first-round picks started coming off the board on Thursday, the NFL world was buzzing about a report that Tim Tebow worked out for the Jaguars.

Word was that Tebow reached out to his college coach and current Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer about trying out as a tight end. Tebow won the Heisman and two national titles playing quarterback for Meyer at Florida, but last played in an NFL game in 2012 and had most recently been a minor league baseball player in the Mets organization.

On Thursday night, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke confirmed that Tebow was in for a workout but said any other developments were not imminent.

“He did come in for a workout several weeks ago or whatever that was,” Baalke said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “He worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”

Tebow resisted suggestions of a position change during his first stint in the NFL, but the passage of time has led to a change of mind and could lead to an improbable second act in Jacksonville.