Trey Lance hopes to get to know, get close with Jimmy Garoppolo

If Trey Lance is competing with Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers’ starting quarterback job, Lance wants it to be a friendly competition.

Asked if he expects to play right away or have a redshirt year while Garoppolo is starting, Lance said that his current aim is just to get to know his new teammate.

“Honestly, I’m not really worried about it right now,” Lance said. “Right now. I’m just focused on getting there, learning as much as I possibly can. Getting to know Jimmy and the guys in the room and learning. Getting to know him, becoming close with him and like I said, just learning as much as I can. Then at that point, obviously competing.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has said it will be hard for Lance to win a competition with Garoppolo, but obviously the 49ers would not have traded up for Lance if they did not think he would eventually be better than Garoppolo. Lance is slated to supplant Garoppolo at some point, and the only question is how soon.