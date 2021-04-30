Vikings select Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in third round

Getty Images

The Vikings have Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak’s father, Gary, played quarterback at Texas A&M and began his coaching career with the Aggies.

The younger Kubiak now has a Texas A&M quarterback to groom.

The Vikings used the 66th overall choice, the second pick in the third round, on Kellen Mond.

After five quarterbacks were taken in the first round, the drama built for who would be the sixth. It was Florida’s Kyle Trask, but he had to wait until the final choice of the second round when he went to the Bucs.

Two choices later, the Vikings took Mond and then the Texans followed with Stanford’s Davis Mills.

Mond can sit behind and learn from Kirk Cousins, who has two years left on his contract.

Mond threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games last season. For his career, he threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns.