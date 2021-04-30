Vikings tried to move back up for Christian Darrisaw before landing him at No. 23

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT
2021 NFL Draft
Getty Images

The Vikings came into Thursday night’s first round with a lot of draft capital and they added more when they went on the clock for the 14th overall pick.

A trade with the Jets netted them the 23rd pick and two third-rounders while costing them a fourth-round selection. The Vikings then sat back and waited to see if their preferred player would get to them.

General Manager Rick Spielman said “we were a little tight in the draft room” during that wait because they worried someone else might tackle tackle Christian Darrisaw. As the tightness grew, Spielman said he tried to make a move that would ensure Darrisaw landed in Minnesota.

“Once we got down to about four or five picks, when we went down to 23, we did try to go back up because we wanted to try to make sure that we got Christian,” Spielman said, via the team’s website. “We were unable to. Fortunately, we did not have to. We were able to keep our extra picks that we gained and still got the player that we coveted. So, it worked out very well for us.”

The Vikings now have four third-round picks and three fourth-round picks, so trading up into the second round could be part of the plan on Friday night.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Vikings tried to move back up for Christian Darrisaw before landing him at No. 23

  2. I am so proud of the Vikings this year for getting their pick in on time. What a remarkable accomplishment.

  4. I can’t stand the “this was our guy all along” narrative after the draft. Yeah huh.

  5. I am so proud that they addressed an area of need, at great value while acquiring more picks, instead of trading away picks that will never play for them while alienating the most important player on the roster.

    I am also so proud that they didn’t pull a muscle reaching for a round 3 pick.

  6. Sometimes teams just luck out in the draft, sometimes teams draft an extra DB to further tick off a HOF QB that has already expressed displeasure with a lack of offensive support.

  7. I like the pick. I think it’s setting our Vikes up nicely for their every other season trip to the playoffs. Then, after elimination, see you in 2023!

  8. A lot of mock drafts had this player going to the Vikings at 14. Have to credit them for gaining more draft capital and still getting a starter on the OL. Now I’m guessing that Spielman packages picks to move into the second round.

  9. Yea Yea Yea !!!! Why would you ignore the chance to pick up a Future QB of the future though ???? Yes LT was a need But It just proves speilman Does not understand how to Properly Draft. So there still stuck with a Qb who has done Absolutely nothing since entering the league except get very rich …..

  10. Looks like the NFC North in 2021 all comes down to Kirk Daniel Cousins. Nothing has changed.

  11. “I am so proud of the Vikings this year for getting their pick in on time. What a remarkable accomplishment.”

    No doubt a funny and embarrassing moment in draft history, but the players who got chosen due to that gaff were Byron Leftwich and Jordan Gross. The Vikings took Kevin Williams who turned out to be a perennial All Pro defensive lineman. Borderline HOF.

    Seemed to work out ok for the Vikes 🙂

  13. I am so proud that they addressed an area of need, at great value while acquiring more picks, instead of trading away picks that will never play for them while alienating the most important player on the roster.

    I am also so proud that they didn’t pull a muscle reaching for a round 3 pick.
    —-
    Hopefully all that pride brings better results than it did last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.