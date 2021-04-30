Zaven Collins to Steve Keim: “We’re gonna f–king kill everyone”

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals, as PFT reported, likely were taking linebacker Zaven Collins at pick No. 16 if receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II were already gone. They were, Collins wasn’t — and Collins got the call.

The Cardinals have posted video of the call to Collins from the Cardinals. Collins was ready to go from the moment he realized he was becoming a Cardinal.

“Steve, we’re gonna f–king kill everyone,” Collins told G.M. Steve Keim. “We’re gonna kill everyone. . . . We’re gonna get a Super Bowl ring so f–king big on our finger that show dogs wouldn’t be able to jump over it.”

Coach Kliff Kingsbury then told Collins there’s no redshirting in the NFL.

“There’s no f–king redshirt,” Collins said. “We’re gonna go in and we’re gonna kill it.”

The Cardinals are quietly putting together a very good defense, and Collins gives them a potentially potent and versatile piece. He brings a mindset that could be infectious and deadly for opponents, but hopefully not literally.