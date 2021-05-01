2021 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Jaguars will select first overall and are all but guaranteed to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is one of several prominent quarterbacks in this draft class, including BYU’s Zach Wilson, whom the Jets could take with the second pick. The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins in March and will now draft third overall. The overall landscape of round 1 selections continues to evolve: after a big trade with the Chiefs for Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens will now have two first-round selections.

Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks. Check out additional 2021 NFL Draft coverage including news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

34) New York Jets – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

35) Broncos (from ATL) – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

37) Philadelphia Eagles – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

38) New England Patriots (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

39) Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

41) Detroit Lions – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

42) Miami Dolphins (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF) – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

44) Dallas Cowboys – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford

46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

47) Los Angeles Chargers – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV) – Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

49) Arizona Cardinals – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

50) New York Giants (from MIA) – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

51) Washington Football Team – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

52) Cleveland Browns (from CHI through CAR) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

53) Tennessee Titans – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

54) Indianapolis Colts – Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

55) Pittsburgh Steelers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

56) Seattle Seahawks – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

57) Los Angeles Rams – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE) – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

60) New Orleans Saints – Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

61) Buffalo Bills – Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

62) Green Bay Packers – Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

63) Kansas City Chiefs – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida