2021 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Jaguars will select first overall and are all but guaranteed to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is one of several prominent quarterbacks in this draft class, including BYU’s Zach Wilson, whom the Jets could take with the second pick. The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins in March and will now draft third overall. The overall landscape of round 1 selections continues to evolve: after a big trade with the Chiefs for Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens will now have two first-round selections.
Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks. Check out additional 2021 NFL Draft coverage including news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.
2021 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
34) New York Jets – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
35) Broncos (from ATL) – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
37) Philadelphia Eagles – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
38) New England Patriots (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
39) Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Richie Grant, S, UCF
41) Detroit Lions – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
42) Miami Dolphins (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF) – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
44) Dallas Cowboys – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford
46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
47) Los Angeles Chargers – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV) – Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame
49) Arizona Cardinals – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
50) New York Giants (from MIA) – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
51) Washington Football Team – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
52) Cleveland Browns (from CHI through CAR) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
53) Tennessee Titans – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
54) Indianapolis Colts – Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt
55) Pittsburgh Steelers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
56) Seattle Seahawks – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
57) Los Angeles Rams – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE) – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
60) New Orleans Saints – Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
61) Buffalo Bills – Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
62) Green Bay Packers – Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
63) Kansas City Chiefs – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
67) Houston Texans – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
68) Atlanta Falcons – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
69) Cincinnati Bengals – Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas
70) Carolina Panthers (PHI) – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
71) New York Giants (from DEN) – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
72) Detroit Lions – Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
73) Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Lousiana Tech
74) Washington Football Team (from SF) – Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
75) Dallas Cowboys – Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
76) Saints (from NYG) – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
77) Los Angeles Chargers – Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
78) Minnesota Vikings – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ) – Malcolm Koonce, LB, Buffalo
80) Las Vegas Raiders – Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
81) Miami Dolphins – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
82) Washington Football Team – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
83) Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through IND) – Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
85) Green Bay Packers (from TEN) – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
86) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA) – Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
87) Pittsburgh Steelers – Kendrick Green, G, Illinois
88) San Francisco 49ers (from LAR) – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
89) Houston Texans (from CLE through CAR) – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
92) Tennessee Titans (from GB) – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
93) Buffalo Bills – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Robert Hainsey, G, Notre Dame
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) – Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia
98) Denver Broncos (from NO) – Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin-Whitewater
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) – Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU
105) Denver Broncos (from NO) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
Round 4
107) New York Jets – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
108) Atlanta Falcons – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
109) Tennessee Titans (from HOU through CAR) – Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
111) Cincinnati Bengals – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane
112) Detroit Lions – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
113) Detroit Lions (from CAR through CLE) – Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
115) Dallas Cowboys – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
116) New York Giants – Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa
117) LA Rams (from SF) – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
118) Los Angeles Chargers – Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke
119) Minnesota Vikings – Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State
120) New England Patriots – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LV through SF and LAR) – Jordan Smith, DE, UAB
122) Cincinnati Bengals (From ARI through HOU and NE) –Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
124) Washington Football Team – John Bates, TE, Boise State
125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI) – Camryn Bynum, CB, California
126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
127) Indianapolis Colts – Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
128) Pittsburgh Steelers – Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M
129) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SEA) – Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
130) LA Rams (From LAR through JAX) – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
131) Baltimore Ravens – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
132) Cleveland Browns – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
133) New Orleans Saints – Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional) – Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State
135) Tennessee Titans (From GB) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
136) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB) –
138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
139) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
143) New York Jets (from MIN) (compensatory selection)
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Round 5
146) New York Jets
147) Houston Texans
148) Atlanta Falcons
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) Philadelphia Eagles
151) Carolina Panthers
152) Denver Broncos
153) Detroit Lions
154) New York Jets (from NYG)
155) San Francisco 49ers
156) Miami Dolphins (from DAL through PHI)
157) Minnesota Vikings
158) Houston Texans (from NE)
159) Los Angeles Chargers
160) Arizona Cardinals
161) Buffalo Bills (from LV)
162) Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA)
163) Washington Football Team
164) New York Giants (from CHI)
165) Indianapolis Colts
166) Tennessee Titans
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA)
168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL)
169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR)
170) Jacksonville Jaguars (from CLE)
171) Baltimore Ravens
172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO)
173) Green Bay Packers
174) Buffalo Bills
175) Kansas City Chiefs
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
Round 6
186) New York Jets
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) New England Patriots (from HOU)
189) Philadelphia Eagles
190) Cincinnati Bengals
191) Denver Broncos
192) Dallas Cowboys (from DET)
193) Carolina Panthers
194) San Francisco 49ers
195) Houston Texans (from DAL through NE)
196) New York Giants
197) New England Patriots
198) Los Angeles Chargers
199) Minnesota Vikings
200) Las Vegas Raiders
201) New York Giants (from AZ)
202) Cincinnati Bengals (from MIA through HOU)
203) Houston Texans (from WAS through LV and MIA)
204) Chicago Bears
205) Tennessee Titans
206) Indianapolis Colts
207) Kansas City Chiefs (from PIT through MIA)
208) Chicago Bears (from SEA through MIA; conditional)
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Baltimore Ravens
211) Cleveland Browns
212) Houston Texans (from NO)
213) Buffalo Bills
214) Green Bay Packers
215) Tennessee Titans (from KC)
216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from TB)
217) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
218) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
219) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
223) Arizona Cardinals (from MIN; compensatory selection)
224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
225) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
226) New York Jets (from CAR; compensatory selection)
227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
Round 7
230) San Francisco 49ers (from NYJ)
231) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
232) Tennessee Titans (from ATL through MIA)
233) Houston Texans (from CIN)
234) Philadelphia Eagles
235) Cincinnati Bengals (from DET through SEA)
236) Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
237) Denver Broncos
238) Dallas Cowboys
239) Denver Broncos (from NYG)
240) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF)
241) Los Angeles Chargers
242) New England Patriots
243) Arizona Cardinals
244) Miami Dolphins (from WFT through LV)
245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA)
246) Washington Football Team
247) Arizona Cardinals (from CHI through LV)
248) Indianapolis Colts
249) Jacksonville Jaguars (from TEN)
250) Seattle Seahawks
251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from PIT)
252) Los Angeles Rams
253) Denver Broncos (from CLE)
254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from BAL)
255) New Orleans Saints
256) Green Bay Packers
257) Cleveland Browns (from BUF)
258) Washington Football Team (from MIA through KC)
259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers