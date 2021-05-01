49ers draft picks 2021: All of San Francisco’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick from a trade with the Dolphins, and it sets them up to select one of the highly touted quarterbacks in this year’s draft. With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson likely going one-two, Mac Jones was floated as an early favorite to land in San Francisco. But there are two other quarterback prospects in the mix for the 49ers at No. 3, and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch seem to be giving all three a long look. Shanahan and Lynch are attending the second pro days of Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, which will both reportedly cater to the 49ers.

After the 49ers take their quarterback of choice in the first round, they can turn their attention toward defensive holes. Nick Bosa‘s ACL tear in Week 2 exposed the lack of defensive line depth in 2020, especially since San Francisco traded away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner before the season began. This year’s draft provides a chance to bolster depth along the defensive line, beginning as early as the second round.

Last year, San Francisco saw multiple draft picks make an immediate impact on the field. The 49ers used the No. 14 overall pick in 2020 to take defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who went on to start 12 games. Later in the first round, they selected receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who tallied 748 receiving yards in his impressive rookie season. Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz saw the field in 14 games and started three.

San Francisco 49ers 2021 Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 3 – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Round 2, pick 48 (from LV) – Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

Round 3, pick 88 (from LAR) – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 102 – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Round 5, pick 155

Round 5, pick 172

Round 6, pick 194

Round 7, pick 230

