Aaron Rodgers expresses disappointment that news of Packers rift has emerged

The situation between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has blown up in recent days. Rodgers had an opportunity to speak about it on Saturday.

He passed.

Mike Tirico of NBC Sports, the host of the network’s Kentucky Derby coverage, spoke to Rodgers at Churchill Downs. Rodgers declined to be interviewed, but he expressed to Tirico disappointment that news of the rift with the organization has emerged.

“He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise,” Tirico said. “There is a fissure. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP.”

Rodgers is smart to point out that he loves the city, the fans, and the team. Some fans already have gone from regarding the situation with a side eye to turning on Rodgers, given that the situation has deteriorated — and given that it seems that Rodgers wanted it to happen when it did, on the first day of the draft.

It’s too late for catch phrases like “beautiful mystery,” too late for him to try to walk back the various items of news that strategically have been leaked. The most significant twists definitely didn’t come from the team; they came from Rodgers or his representatives.

The most important aspect of Tirico’s report is that Rodgers denied nothing. Tirico spoke with Rodgers, and Tirico used words like “fissure” and “chasm” to describe the situation. It’s the next best thing to Rodgers saying so himself.

Maybe he’ll speak, maybe he won’t. By saying what he said to Tirico, and by Tirico saying it on the air, Rodgers has said enough. The question become what will the Packers do next?

25 responses to “Aaron Rodgers expresses disappointment that news of Packers rift has emerged

  1. Didn’t take long for Packer fans to look the fools by calling out Paul Allen’s reporting of the 49ers trade offer.

  2. Packers don’t deserve Rodgers. Facts. He’s 36 hall of fame QB. He’s exciting to watch. Let him run the show like Brees and Brady did late in their careers.

  6. Fissure, chasm and schism. Shoulda let the man get out to SF. He was good on Jeopardy and seems a natural for that job.

  8. Yeah, right….this dude is never caught off guard…well except for that QB Love pick 🙂

  9. The twists came from Rodgers team but they weren’t the ones to start exposing the rift – the Packers were. And you know how Rodgers is, he doesn’t take that stuff sitting down.

  10. Rodgers has still said nothing. Nothing. He’s disappointed, sure. He’s disappointed he can’t control the messaging. Pundits are still doing all the talking, not Rodgers.

  13. Just wait packers fans. Just wait. Your time of mediocre qbs is coming. Dont feel bad, it happens to all teams. Its just your turn. Fortunately, nobody can find green bay on a map so no one really care.

  14. 2 arguably top 10 ever QB’s for almost 30 years and 3 Superbowl appearances? That’s not the mark of a well run organisation. Can you blame Rodgers wanting away from this dumpster fire of a team?

  15. “The most significant twists definitely didn’t come from the team; they came from Rodgers or his representatives.”
    ——————–

    Or the MOST OBVIOUS conclusion is the media doing what media does best – manufacturing drama with phantom league “sources” that could just be the night security guard at NFL headquarters saying he heard a “rumor”.

    Leaking anything doesn’t help his cause. Also wouldn’t explain why he’s still negotiating a contract with a team he apparently doesn’t want to be on. But hey, pointing out clear inconsistencies doesn’t support your narrative.

  16. The day they passed on TJ Watt was the day we realized “the process” is broken. But, whatever, the gift shop is always bu$y.

  17. What did he think would happen? At this point, this battle will be fought in the media as much as anywhere, and both sides will be trying to save face. To think this wouldn’t “emerge” is naive.

  18. There’s 31 other teams who would probably LOVE to have the problem of having Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. He’s the reigning MVP what else do the Packers need for them to put some respect on his name??

  19. The odds of appearing in a Superbowl, in any given year, are 16 to one. So if a team appears in more than one Superbowl every 16 years, they are beating the odds.

    3 Superbowl appearances in 30 years isn’t too bad. There are more than 16 NFL teams that would love that record.

  20. If the coach and GM were confident in their first round let project QB, they would’ve traded the reigning MVP for a kings ransom already.

    The fact that Rodgers and the team saw Love at practice tells me that both sides think he sucks and isn’t ready. And Rodgers is trying to expose their mistake in drafting Love and embarrassing him last year.

  21. So now he moves to passive from Thursday’s aggressive. We know aggressive will follow by Monday.

  23. scottishvike says:
    May 1, 2021 at 4:35 pm
    2 arguably top 10 ever QB’s for almost 30 years and 3 Superbowl appearances?

    ___

    Why are fans of other teams the only ones frustrated with three SB appearances? Weird.

  24. Funny thing here is that the front office already screwed up by not taking the best offer they will ever get for Rodgers. SF is out of the running now by drafting Lance at 3rd overall.

  25. Tad hypocritical of him, isn’t it? Rodgers WANTED this to happen, therefore he and his camp have been selectively ‘leaking’ the news. I can’t see the Packers letting any of this out. It had to come from Rodgers or someone close to him.

