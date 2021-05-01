Bengals draw from LSU pipeline, selecting Tyler Shelvin in fourth round

Getty Images

The Bengals went back to the Bayou for one of their fourth-round picks.

After selecting LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall, Cincinnati chose LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin at No. 122 overall.

Like Chase, Shelvin won a national championship with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. And also like Chase, Shelvin chose to opt out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his one full season as a starter, Shelvin recorded 3.0 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. In 2018, Shelvin had 1.5 sacks for the Tigers.

Cincinnati has picked up five players in the draft so far. While Shelvin and Chase both hailed from LSU, fourth-round selection Cameron Sample also played his college ball in Louisiana at Tulane.