Bengals take first kicker of 2021 draft, selecting Evan McPherson in fifth round

Getty Images

A kicker has come off the board in the 2021 draft.

Cincinnati selected Florida’s Evan McPherson at No. 149 overall in the fifth round.

McPherson is just the third kicker to be selected within the top 150 picks in the last 10 years. Tampa Bay selected both of the others, drafting Roberto Aguayo in the second round at No. 59 in 2016 and Matt Gay at in the fifth round at No. 145 in 2019.

Both Aguayo and Gay lasted just one season with the Buccaneers.

McPherson has been one of the nation’s best kickers for a few years, converting 51 of his 60 collegiate field goals and missing only one of his 150 extra-point attempts. In 11 games last year, he connected on all 52 of his extra points and was 17-of-22 on field goals.

With Randy Bullock and Austin Seibert in 2020, the Bengals connected on 27 of their 34 field goals, totaling 79.4 percent. Bullock also missed an extra point.

After five seasons with Cincinnati, Bullock signed with the Lions in the offseason. Seibert remains on the roster.