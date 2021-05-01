Bill Belichick says Ernie Adams has finished his final draft with the Patriots

Getty Images

It’s an end of an era in New England for a guy whom no one still really knows what he has done.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday that the 2021 draft will be Ernie Adams’ last draft with the team.

Adams’ title is director of football research. It’s still not entirely clear what he does. Belichick, and Adams, seem to like it that way.

Arguably, Adams’ most significant contribution came prior to Super Bowl XLIV, when he spotted the Seahawks’ tendency to throw an “in” route from shotgun formation, with one receiver picking the defensive back covering the other receiver on the right side of the formation. That knowledge allowed cornerback Brandon Browner to prevent the pick — and it allowed cornerback Malcolm Butler to make the Super Bowl-clinching interception of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Adams surely did much more than that. It’s just not quite clear what he precisely did. And it’s not quite clear who will take over for him.