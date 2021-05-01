Bill Belichick says Ernie Adams has finished his final draft with the Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT
New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Victory Parade
It’s an end of an era in New England for a guy whom no one still really knows what he has done.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday that the 2021 draft will be Ernie Adams’ last draft with the team.

Adams’ title is director of football research. It’s still not entirely clear what he does. Belichick, and Adams, seem to like it that way.

Arguably, Adams’ most significant contribution came prior to Super Bowl XLIV, when he spotted the Seahawks’ tendency to throw an “in” route from shotgun formation, with one receiver picking the defensive back covering the other receiver on the right side of the formation. That knowledge allowed cornerback Brandon Browner to prevent the pick — and it allowed cornerback Malcolm Butler to make the Super Bowl-clinching interception of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Adams surely did much more than that. It’s just not quite clear what he precisely did. And it’s not quite clear who will take over for him.

7 responses to “Bill Belichick says Ernie Adams has finished his final draft with the Patriots

  1. I wonder if this is why no one knows exactly what Patricia is doing with the team.

  2. If that Seachickens tendency is the only contribution he made it was worth every penny paid to him.

  3. He couldn’t make Cam Newton throw a football last year that’s for sure.

  5. Matt Patricia. His undefined and expansive back office role would make a lot more sense if it was because he was being groomed to replace Ernie Adams. I feel it better suits his skill set than coaching, he’s not much of a people person or a leader of men, but he does have a pretty darn good football mind. Give him an out of the way office, and just let him do his thing without being disturbed. If he’s half as good at that as Ernie Adams, then the results should be pretty good.

  6. The man was a statistical genius who arguably was the better half to Belichick

  7. “ when he spotted the Seahawks’ tendency to throw an “in” route from shotgun formation “ after watching the illegal video the Patriots has been taping for two weeks leading to the Super Bowl.

    There, fixed it.

