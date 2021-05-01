Brian Gutekunst hopes everyone’s pleased with Amari Rodgers pick

Getty Images

Thursday’s flurry of reports about quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ displeasure with the Packers and desire to play elsewhere has loomed over everything the team has done during the first two days of the draft.

That includes the decision to trade up to take wide receiver Amari Rodgers — no relation to Aaron, but he is the son of Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin — in the third round. It’s the highest pick the Packers have used on a wideout since taking Davante Adams in the second round in 2014 and it came after years of discussion about the lack of picks used at the position.

Some might see the move as an attempt to address Aaron Rodgers’ issues, but General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he hopes for a positive reaction from a larger audience.

“I hope everybody on our team and within our building is excited about adding Amari,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “I think it was something we wanted to add — we’ve wanted to add for a few years — that guy that can play inside and do some returning. So yeah, I hope everybody’s pleased with it.”

Gutekunst said Thursday that the Packers, who also drafted center Josh Myers Friday, will not trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason. If that remains the case and Rodgers remains in Green Bay, Rodgers-to-Rodgers will be something the Packers hope to see plenty of in 2021.