Bucs add Jaelon Darden to receiving corps

Getty Images

The Buccaneers re-signed Antonio Brown this week and they have their other receivers back from last season, but that didn’t stop them from taking another wideout in the fourth round.

Jaelon Darden went to Tampa with the 129th overall pick on Saturday afternoon.

Darden is coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 70 catches at North Texas and also has some experience as a punt returner. He had 230 catches for 2,782 yards and 38 touchdowns during his four collegiate seasons.

At 5’7″, Darden profiles as a slot receiver and it remains to be seen how the playing time will be meted out in a group that also includes Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, and Tyler Johnson.