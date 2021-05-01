Bucs expect to re-sign Blaine Gabbert, so Kyle Trask will wear No. 2

Getty Images

Everyone assumed Blaine Gabbert was gone after the Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask in the second round. But coach Bruce Arians said Friday night that the Bucs want Gabbert to return to a quarterbacks room that already includes Tom Brady, Trask and Ryan Griffin.

The Bucs recently re-signed Griffin.

“I really hope that we can get Blaine done, soon,” Arians said, via joebucsfan.com. “Blaine has proven what he can do for us. So, yeah, hopefully we can get that done soon.”

Gabbert wears No. 11, the same number Trask wore at the University of Florida. It appears Trask will wear No. 2 with the Bucs. UF’s official football account posted a photo of Trask in a No. 2 Bucs jersey.