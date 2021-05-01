Chargers draft picks 2021: All of Los Angeles’ selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Following a 7-9 season under Anthony Lynn, the Chargers will head into 2021 with a new head coach in Brandon Staley. Staley served as the defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 after three seasons as an outside linebackers coach for Chicago and Denver.

Earlier this year, the Chargers released guard Trai Turner, linebacker Malik Jefferson, and cornerback Casey Hayward while they also made the decision to not use the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. All-Pro center Corey Linsley was signed by the team, in addition to guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, cornerback Michael Davis, tight end Jared Cook and quarterback Chase Daniel.

Heading into the draft, the Chargers are still looking to fill the “hole” at left tackle. Sam Tevi, who started 14 games at left tackle for the Chargers last season, signed with the Colts earlier this offseason. As a result, the team still needs help on the line to protect last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 13 – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Round 2: No. 47 – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Round 3: No. 77 – Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory) – Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

Round 4: No. 118 – Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke

Round 5: No. 159

Round 6: No. 185 (from JAX through TEN)

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 241

