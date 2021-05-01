Chiefs sign SMU quarterback Shane Buechele as undrafted free agent

Getty Images

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes as their starter now and for many years, but that didn’t stop one undrafted quarterback prospect from joining them.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele agreed to terms with the Chiefs after going undrafted. Buechele will receive a $15,000 signing bonus plus a $160,000 base guarantee as a priority free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Chiefs have Chad Henne as Mahomes’ backup and Jordan Ta'amu and Anthony Gordon also on the roster, so either Ta’amu or Gordon could hit the waiver wire next week.

Buechele began his college career at the University of Texas before losing his job to Sam Ehlinger, who went to the Colts as the 218th overall choice Saturday.

Buechele passed for 11,660 yards with 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his five college seasons.

Buechele’s father, Steve, had a long career in Major League Baseball and now works in the front office of the Texas Rangers.