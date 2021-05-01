Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

Getty Images

The Colts have picked up a late-round quarterback.

With the 218th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Indianapolis selected Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

A four-year starter at Texas, Ehlinger had 94 passing and 33 rushing touchdowns in his college career. He’s fairly limited as a passer and it’s a long shot that he’ll ever be an NFL starting quarterback, but it’s possible he could be a backup who gets some playing time in a Taysom Hill-like role.

In Indianapolis, Ehlinger will compete for a roster spot 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason as well as recently signed Jalen Morton. Carson Wentz is the undisputed starter in Indianapolis.