Cowboys go defense for sixth pick in a row, take Jabril Cox

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last month that the focus of change for the Cowboys this year will be on the defensive side of the ball and their draft choices have backed up that comment.

The Cowboys took linebacker Jabril Cox with the 115th pick of the draft. Cox is the sixth pick for the Cowboys this year and all six of them have been defensive players for new coordinator Dan Quinn to work with this season.

It is the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys have picked defensive players with their first six picks. Linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, defensive end Chauncey Golston, and cornerback Nahshon Wright were picked before Cox.

Cox transferred from North Dakota State to LSU and played one season for the Tigers. He had 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown.