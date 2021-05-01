Eagles draft picks 2021: All of Philadelphia’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 1, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely play a larger role in 2021. With Reagor sitting alone at the top of the depth chart, the Eagles will need to look for a receiver early in the draft for the second consecutive season. The No. 12 overall pick could be good for Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith

General manager Howie Roseman and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni will have plenty of room to work with later-round picks. In addition to a first-round receiver pick, they could add to their receiving corps with a Friday or Saturday selection. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles would benefit from drafting a cornerback to play opposite of Darius Slay, as they lack a clear starter at the position. They could also add depth at defensive end and develop a young player behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett

Last year, the Eagles took Reagor in the first round and quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second. The Hurts pick kicked off a season of turmoil that resulted in Carson Wentz being benched and later traded to the Colts.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Eagles take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

  • Round 1, pick 10 (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  • Round 2, pick 37 – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
  • Round 3, pick 73 (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Lousiana Tech 
  • Round 4, pick 123 – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
  • Round 5, pick 150 
  • Round 6, pick 189
  • Round 6, pick 224
  • Round 6, pick 225 
  • Round 7, pick 234
  • Round 7, pick 240 

2 responses to “Eagles draft picks 2021: All of Philadelphia’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

  1. Eagles could have 100 picks, Howie doesn’t know how to evaluate talent or won’t listen to those who do. It’s always someone else that gets blamed ….. the WR coach we fired a bunch of them, the QB coach, the Head Coach, the training staff, the QB, or we had the right players targeted but they were gone which doesn’t explain the Reagor over Jefferson pick and many others.

    If you want to draft well take that responsibility away from Howie, because at this point you could legitimately take a guy off the internet any pundit and do a better job. Accountability on a team has to extend even to it’s GM.

  2. If Roseman doesn’t have an A+ draft this year, you can never let him draft another player-ever- not even in fantasy football. To take Reagor over Jefferson last year was like buying a Kia, when you could have had a Lamborghini for the same price. Hurts was a good pick in RD.2, the rest of the draft barely played last year, Watkins and Hightower showed a little bit, and I like Kvon Wallace going fwd, but that followed up a draft where he traded up to get OT Dillard, who sucks,when there were 10 good WRs and the highest rated OT Jawaan Taylor was still available (now a 2x All pro), and taking JJAWS over DK- these were just AWFUL picks! Please, le5 him draft a #1 WR, a #2 would be great also, a top flight corner, a LB or 2 who can play, and a edge pass rusher. God bless Howie today !

