Eight quarterbacks drafted in first three rounds, most in common draft era

Getty Images

Eight quarterbacks have been selected so far in the 2021 NFL draft, the most through three rounds since the NFL began the “common draft” era in 1967.

Friday night saw three quarterbacks selected, when Kyle Trask went to Tampa Bay at the end of the second round and Kellen Mond went to Minnesota and Davis Mills went to Houston with back-to-back picks early in the third round.

The first round saw quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance go 1-2-3, Justin Fields go 11th and Mac Jones go 15th.

Among the quarterbacks still available on Day 3 are Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks and Georgia’s Jamie Newman.