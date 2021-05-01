Jaguars pick USC DT Jay Tufele to start Day 3

Getty Images

The third and final day of the 2021 NFL draft is underway.

With the first pick in the fourth round, the Jaguars selected USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Tufele opted out of the 2020 college football season but had a good year in 2019, getting chosen first team All-Pac 12.

The Jaguars have been loading up on players from Power 5 schools, taking Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne from Clemson in the first round, Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco on Day 2, and now starting day 3 with a USC player. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has spent plenty of time at the highest levels of college football, and he knows what kinds of players he wants.