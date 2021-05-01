Jets take Michael Carter in fourth round, Michael Carter II in fifth round

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is employing the best Michael Carter available strategy to picking players on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets were the second team to pick in the fourth round and kicked off their day by drafting former North Carolina running back Michael Carter. They traded out of a later fourth-round pick and took safety Jamien Sherwood early in the fifth round before coming back on the clock with the 154th overall pick.

Douglas used it to select former Duke defensive back Michael Carter II, so there’s now a Michael Carter on both sides of the ball.

Carter ran for 3,404 yards and 22 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams. Carter II had 135 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery over four seasons.

The Jets have four more picks and any other Michael Carters will surely be sitting by their phones waiting for a call from Douglas.