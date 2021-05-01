Jim Irsay: We feel Sam Tevi can do a solid job at left tackle

Getty Images

The Colts entered the draft as one of the teams ostensibly looking for a starting tackle following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo.

But instead, Indianapolis took defensive ends with their first couple of picks.

Former Charger Sam Tevi signed with the club in free agency back in late March, and at this point it looks like he’ll have that left tackle job going into the season. He started 14 games at that spot for Los Angeles in 2020, which has apparently made the Colts comfortable enough to insert him on their own line.

“We feel that [Sam] Tevi can do a solid job there next to that line that he is joining,” team owner Jim Irsay said Saturday, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “There are other options that can come down the line.”

One option that remains for Indianapolis is to move All-Pro Quenton Nelson over from left guard to left tackle. But to this point, the Colts’ brass has expressed the preference to leave Nelson right where he is.