Jimmy Garoppolo reaches out to Trey Lance

After the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall choice, he expressed a desire to get to know and to learn from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Not long after that, Garoppolo reached out to Lance to welcome him to the team.

“Yeah, he sent me a text last night, and I was super thankful and grateful for that,” Lance said Friday on 95.7 The Game, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “For him reaching out, it meant a lot to me, and I’m super excited to get to work, get to meet him and to learn as much as I possibly can from him.”

The 49ers drafted Lance as their franchise quarterback but remain committed to Garoppolo as their starting quarterback for now.

“Jimmy’s situation is, if he isn’t here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is the quarterback who has played one year and taken us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level,” Shanahan said Thursday night. “He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he’s shown what he can do on tape.”