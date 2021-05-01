Kyle Trask: It’s “truly remarkable” to have the opportunity to learn from Tom Brady

Getty Images

Tom Brady will be 44 by the time the 2021 season starts. Even though he’s shown no evidence of slowing down, there’s at least a chance he’ll stop playing eventually.

With few immediate needs, the Buccaneers used their second-round pick on quarterback Kyle Trask — making him the third QB on the club’s roster behind Brady and Ryan Griffin.

Trask, 23, is looking forward to being in the same position group with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“They definitely have a great system going on down there in Tampa Bay,” Trask said in a video conference Friday night. “And the opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up, has been one of my favorites — so to have that opportunity is truly remarkable. But nevertheless, I’m going to come in, work my tail off, and do whatever I can to help this team.”

As Bucs General Manager Jason Licht put it Friday, Brady isn’t worried about anyone taking his job and understands why the club would draft a quarterback. Time will tell if Trask can in fact become Brady’s successor with Tampa Bay.