Lions add Amon-Ra St. Brown, trade up to take Derrick Barnes with next pick

The Lions got a new target for Jared Goff early in the fourth round and then made a trade to get a defensive player with the next pick.

General Manager Brad Holmes took former USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown with the 112th pick and then dealt a fifth-round pick and a 2022 fourth-rounder to the Browns for the 113th pick. The Lions used it to select former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions also got a seventh-round pick from Cleveland in the swap.

St. Brown had 178 catches for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns over three years with the Trojans. He also ran for one score and joins a Lions receiving corps that’s been completely remade this offseason. Free agent additions Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are at the top of the depth chart.

St. Brown is the younger brother of Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and the son of two-time Mr. Universe John Brown. A third brother, Osiris, is currently a receiver at Stanford.

Barnes had 226 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception for the Boilermakers. He joins defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike as defensive draft picks for the Lions.