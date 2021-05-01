Luke Farrell played for Urban Meyer in college and will do it again in the pros

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s final season coaching Ohio State was 2018, so he has familiarity with a lot of players in this year’s draft after recruiting, coaching, and playing against them with the Buckeyes.

Meyer took one of the players who played for him during the fifth round on Saturday. The Jaguars made tight end Luke Farrell the first pick of the round and the 145th pick overall.

Farrell started at Ohio State in 2017 and played in 43 games for Meyer and Ryan Day. He caught 34 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, which suggests roles as a blocker and special teamer may be in his future with the Jaguars.

Farrell is the seventh player the Jaguars have taken in the draft. They are set to pick once more unless they add more selections in a trade.