Oddsmakers see bigger year from Trevor Lawrence than from Zach Wilson

Getty Images

Now that the new crop of high-end NFL players has landed in the league, the oddsmakers have begun to make assessments of their potential performances in 2021.

With only two of the five first-round quarterbacks on track to start as of Week One, only two of the quarterbacks have odds for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall player taken in the draft, has an over-under of passing yards at 4250.5, at PointsBet. The under is -134; the over goes for +100. Lawrence’s over-under for touchdown passes is 24.5; both props have -115 odds.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, taken second overall, has a passing-yardage over-under 400 yards lower, at 3850.5. Both cost -115. His passing touchdowns are at 22.5, with -134 for the under and +100 for the over.

Eventually, the odds will be set for the total number of starts by the rookie quarterbacks, including the other three first-round selections: Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones. On Friday’s PFT PM, we asked Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston to peg the over-under for Jones in New England. Curran’s answer is in the attached video.