Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said he wants me fired

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired. After the completion of the 2021 draft, Gutekunst met with reporters. He was asked about the report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that Rodgers wants Gutekunst out.

“Aaron hasn’t said anything like that to me and certainly hasn’t said anything publicly,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think that’s a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don’t like to hear those things, but no, nothing’s been communicated directly to me.”

Rodgers definitely hasn’t said anything publicly, about Gutekunst or anything else. The Packers surely are aware of the fact that, regardless of the things Rodgers may be saying privately, he has been vague and ambiguous and beautifully mysterious when it comes to publicly saying what he wants.

So what does he want? Rodgers has said nothing publicly, presumably because he doesn’t want the fans to turn on him the way they turned on Brett Favre. Based on the last couple of days, however, even the most ardent cheeseheads are realizing that something stinks, other than the Baby Swiss. Sooner or later, Rodgers needs to be clear, direct, and honest about what he wants — whether it’s a trade to a new team or a pink slip for Gutekunst or a new contract or something else.