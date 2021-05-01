Patriots draft picks 2021: All of New England’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 1, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Jets at Patriots
Getty Images

After missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Patriots went on a spending spree during the offseason, bringing in several marquee free agents to Foxborough and dishing out over $130 million in guaranteed money in just the first few days. The Patriots signed pair of tight ends, Hunter Henry (from LAC) and Jonnu Smith (from TEN)a pair of wide receivers, Kendrick Bourne (from SF) and Nelson Agholor (from LV), and stole a star LB away from the Ravens in Matthew Judon. They also brought back some key pieces from previous years, like Kyle Van Noy, who returns after a short stint in Miami. 

Their biggest decision was re-signing QB Cam Newton to a 1-year deal, giving the team a potential starter while also leaving the door open for a potential draft pick.  

With the 15th overall pick, the Patriots could have their highest draft pick since taking Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. In fact, since 2016, the Patriots have only had 3 1st round draft picks – Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in 2018 and N’Keal Harry in 2019. 

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Patriots take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

  • Round 1: No. 15 – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  • Round 2: No. 38 (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
  • Round 3: No. 96 – Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
  • Round 4: No. 120 – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
  • Round 5: No. 177 
  • Round 6: No. 188, No. 197 
  • Round 7: No. 242 

Click here to see all of New England’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC East

New York Jets 2021 draft picks

Buffalo Bills 2021 draft picks

Miami Dolphins 2021 draft picks

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Patriots draft picks 2021: All of New England’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

  1. Combine 96(3rd),122(4th),197(6th), & move back up into 2nd round
    Combine 120 &139 (both 4th’s),242(7th) & move up into 3rd round
    Combine 177 (5th) & 188 (6th) & move back into 4th or package for 3rd next year
    End up with
    1st,
    2-2nds
    1-3rd
    1-4th
    All this year
    OR INSTEAD OF 4th this year a 3rd next year…
    Hopefully gives us 3 impact players with potential of 4-5…..

  2. If the Pats can’t get a top 5 QB, I’d like to see them trade Gilmore, JC Jackson, and either this year’s third or next year’s 2nd, for a first. Look for a CB needy team such as Philly who had the worst pass defense. The Pats then select two CB’s in the first, potentially solidifying the position for the next 5 years for relatively little money. I would take any two of the following: Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley, or Greg Newsome. Pats would need to re-sign Jason McCourty to give the rookies a chance to acclimated. Philly would need to extend contracts but believe this would be a win-win trade.

  3. Top 10 offense in 2021

    Number 1 defense in 2021

    Highest scoring Special Teams in 2021

    Your 6x Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

    Hate them all you want but it won’t change a thing.

  4. potentially solidifying the position for the next 5 years

    ————————————–

    That is equivalent to say that Belichick will be fired or be forced to resign in 2 seasons.

  5. rb in the 4th? Why Bill? Pats have a ton of backs. Better trade Sony and get some picks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.