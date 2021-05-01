Pete Carroll has talked to Richard Sherman about a return to Seattle

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks.

Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft wrapping up, now is the time to keep an eye on which teams are showing interest in Sherman.

As we noted the last time talk of Sherman returning to Seattle came up, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Sherman reportedly had a strained relationship the last time they played together. It’s unclear how Wilson would feel about Sherman returning, but if Carroll wants Sherman back, he’ll be back.

A 2011 fifth-round pick of the Seahawks, Sherman played seven years in Seattle before spending the last three years in San Francisco.