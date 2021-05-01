Rams bring in a tight end, selecting Jacob Harris in fourth round

Getty Images

After drafting three consecutive defensive players, the Rams have taken a developmental receiving prospect late in the fourth round.

Los Angeles selected tight end Jacob Harris at No. 141 overall.

Harris caught 30 passes for 539 yards with eight touchdowns in 2020. A former soccer player, Harris checked in at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds during his Pro Day. He also ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Harris was considered by some to be a wide receiver, but the Rams announced him as a tight end with the pick. With his size, he could develop into a red-zone target.

Los Angeles lost 6-foot-3 wide receiver Josh Reynolds to the Titans in free agency. Former tight end Gerald Everett also departed the club, signing with the Seahawks.

The Rams brought in Tutu Atwell with their first pick of this year’s draft on Friday. The club’s receiving corps also includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, and Van Jefferson along with Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins at tight end.