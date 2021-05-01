Rams draft picks 2021: All of Los Angeles’ selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

After beating the Seahawks in a 2020 Wild Card matchup, the Rams were knocked out of contention by the Packers in the Divisional Round. Two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, head coach Sean McVay still holds a strong roster with a few gaps that can be addressed with the Rams’ six picks in the draft.

In one of the biggest trades of the offseason, the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. The 2021 draft now presents a chance for the Rams to build an offense around Stafford, beginning with a center. Austin Blythe, who started at the position in 2020, departed for Kansas City in free agency. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth will be returning in 2021 despite recurring questions about retirement for the 39-year-old. While not an immediate need, the Rams could also start scouting draft talent to replace Whitworth.

The secondary is one of LA’s current weak spots, as safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill both departed for the Browns during free agency. With the exception of Jalen Ramsey‘s spot, LA’s 2021 picks could be in contention for multiple starting jobs.

The Rams haven’t drafted in the first round since 2016, when they took Goff No. 1 overall. Last year, they used their first selection (one of two in the second round) on running back Cam Akers, who ended his rookie season as the Rams’ leading rusher. Los Angeles added another skill-position pick with its other second-round selection, taking wide receiver Van Jefferson, a late-season contributor in 2020. The Rams’ sixth-round pick, safety Jordan Fuller, started 12 games, missing four with a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2, pick 57 – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3, pick 103 – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4, pick 117 – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, pick 130 (From LAR through JAX) – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 6, pick 209

Round 7, pick 252

